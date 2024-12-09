Corinthia announces reopening of Brussels’ historic Grand Hotel Astori

Corinthia has announced the reopening of Brussels’ historic Grand Hotel Astoria after completing an extensive €150 million rebuild and restoration of the landmark hotel.

“The highly anticipated Corinthia Brussels, situated on Rue Royale, opens today amidst the Maltese group’s global expansion. Formerly the Grand Hotel Astoria, this iconic Belle Époque landmark has undergone a complete transformation, now featuring 126 rooms and suites, and a subterranean spa,” the company said in an announcement on Monday.

Corinthia Brussels is the second new Corinthia hotel in as many months following the opening of The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel in New York, which commands one of the most coveted addresses on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

“Following an extraordinary journey of rebirth, Corinthia Brussels reaffirms its position as the cornerstone of Belgian hospitality, partnering with exceptional local talent to elevate its dining experiences. It promises to be an unparalleled destination for locals and international travellers,” the company said.

Originally opened in 1910, the project to restore this Brussels landmark has been reimagined by the Corinthia Group – owners, developers and operators of luxury hotels worldwide – whose operating company, Corinthia Hotels, now take on the management of this beloved palais at the heart of Europe’s capital.

“Corinthia Brussels has brought out the best in our Group and highlights our quite unique involvement as investors, developers and operators,” Corinthia Group CEO Simon Naudi said.

QP, a Corinthia Group company, handled design and project management, while the Group’s hotel operating arm, Corinthia Hotels, now assumes the responsibility to breathe life into the operation.

“Corinthia Brussels marks an exciting chapter for both our brand and the city. This project isn’t just about restoring a hotel—it’s about redefining what luxury hospitality can be. By collaborating with some of Belgium’s most forward-thinking craftspeople and gastronomic minds, we’re challenging conventions and creating something truly special. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience this new era and to discover a space where heritage and innovation meet,” Corinthia Hotels CEO Simon Casson said.

Situated in Notre Dame aux Neiges, Corinthia Brussels has long symbolised grandeur and sophistication. Commissioned by royal decree and designed by Henri Van Dievoet, it was originally conceived as a palace to host distinguished guests of the King. With its era-defining architecture and opulent interiors, it became synonymous with elegance, hosting illustrious guests like Winston Churchill and Andy Warhol.

It closed in 2007, and some years later was acquired by Corinthia who took on the task to lead, finance, restore and rebuild this revered hotel. After a four-year restoration programme, meticulously preserving the ground floor and façade, undertaken in collaboration with Urban Brussels and the Royal Commission, it becomes a beacon of gastronomy, urban relaxation and refined Belgian living.

The hotel has partnered with two much-loved, Michelin-starred, Belgian chefs with dining concepts; Le Petit Bon Bon and Palais Royal, while Belgian mixologist bartending sensation Hannah von Ongevalle opens her first solo bar concept with Under The Stairs.

While their concepts are unique, chefs David Martin and Christophe Hardiquest share a similar work culture; nurturing young talent in a kind, creative and collaborative kitchen, working seamlessly and wholly between kitchen and service staff, and respecting the culinary heritage of Belgium.

“Wellness is redefined in this first for Brussels, as Corinthia opens with an elegant sanctuary created through the addition of a newly excavated floor beneath the hotel. Over 1,200 square metres, the spa features seven private treatment rooms, steam room, sauna, experience showers, tea room and fitness centre with personal training by former British Army physical training instructor Paul Tucker,” a company statement read.