New standards to enhance support for domestic violence victims launched for consultation

The Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA) has introduced new regulatory standards aimed at enhancing the structure and quality of services provided to victims of domestic violence and their families.

As the regulatory body overseeing social care services, the SCSA’s mission is to safeguard the dignity, safety, and well-being of all individuals seeking support. Additionally, the authority supports providers by offering guidance on implementing corrective measures to consistently improve service quality. These newly proposed regulatory standards clearly define the level of care expected from service providers.

During a press conference on Monday, the details of these standards were shared as part of an initiative to open a public consultation process. This consultation is intended to foster dialogue with stakeholders and the general public.

Social policy minister, Michael Falzon, highlighted the importance of the consultation process, emphasising the need to thoroughly assess the risks and requirements of service users when granting licenses to providers.

Parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms, Rebecca Buttigieg also spoke about the role played by volunteers who work to provide shelter and support to mothers and their children.

She expressed confidence that the standards established will maintain the right balance by setting necessary but reasonable measures that prioritise the dignity, safety, and well-being of victims.

Ruth Sciberras, CEO of the SCSA emphasised that the approach taken in drafting the standards acknowledges the unique needs of individuals while ensuring consistency across various services, including crisis support, helplines, and first- and second-stage shelters.