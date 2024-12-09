Health Minister announces backing of 'opt out' organ donation Bill tabled by Opposition MP

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said he wants to build on a Bill moved by the Opposition facilitating organ donation.

The minister said he wants to make organ retrieval possible after a patient is certified to have circulatory death, and not just when they have been certified as being brain dead.

This means organs could be retrieved once a patient’s circulatory and respiratory functions have ceased, and death is confirmed by a doctor.

Abela was replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar on Monday afternoon.

Back in October, Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo had tabled a Bill in the House for Malta to introduce the ‘opt out’ system for organ donation.

The minister noted that this practice, already implemented in countries like the UK, has led to an increase in organ donations.

He added that expanding the hospital’s Emergency and Intensive Care departments was essential to support such advancements and other needs.

In Malta, people looking to become organ donors can only opt-in by registering with health authorities.