Emergency contraception will be added to national formulary as part of updated sexual health strategy

The government has announced plans to add the emergency contraception pill to the National Formulary as part of its updated sexual health strategy.

This announcement was made during the launch of the National Sexual Health Strategy at the Excelsior Hotel on Tuesday.

Opening the event, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the government is committed to promoting sexual health in a positive and forward-thinking manner, with a focus on education, prevention, and services that are aligned with the realities of today’s society.

This is the first time the sexual health strategy has been updated since 2010, with NGOs and stakeholders empathising an updated strategy is the only way to protect vulnerable groups.

“As we move forward, it is essential to consider the evolving social norms and the changing times,” Abela said. “At the same time, we must ensure that our efforts are in harmony with the legal framework of our country.”

Abela also highlighted the importance of inclusivity and equity within the strategy, especially for marginalised groups such as migrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities. “This is a core principle within our manifesto,” he added.

The health minister explained that the strategy was based on comprehensive research conducted in 2022 and 2023, which provided valuable insights into the attitudes, knowledge, and needs of the country’s diverse and ever-evolving population. “Sexuality and sexual behavior are deeply personal and individual. We are confident that these efforts will foster greater awareness and understanding within our society,” Abela said.

The strategy also included the continuation of free menstrual products in school settings following the successful completion of a pilot project. As well as to continue working with children and youth to educate on matters related to menstrual health and positive body images.

Expanding HIV treatment and awareness

As part of the strategy, the government is also addressing ongoing challenges in HIV prevention and care. The plan aims to expand HIV testing, improve access to treatment, and increase public awareness. Key initiatives include extending HIV testing services in health settings and implementing defined screening protocols for high-risk populations.

A major component of the strategy is to explore the possibility of offering rapid HIV testing in community settings, such as secondary care hubs and community clinics. This initiative will make it easier for individuals to get tested in more accessible locations, helping to reduce barriers to testing.

Additionally, the government is introducing measures to ensure timely care for individuals who may have been exposed to HIV. This includes expanding access to Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), a treatment that can prevent HIV infection if taken soon after exposure. PEP will now be available to a wider range of individuals who may be at risk.

The strategy also includes an expansion of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) availability, which will be provided free of charge to high-risk populations. PrEP is a preventive measure aimed at reducing the likelihood of new HIV infections.

To further strengthen HIV prevention, the government is tightening regulations on medical devices such as Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) kits and self-testing options, as well as contraception methods like condoms. This regulatory oversight aims to ensure that these essential tools are of high quality, widely accessible, and effective in preventing HIV transmission.

Through these comprehensive measures, the government said it is working to improve the health and well-being of its population, ensuring that prevention, treatment, and care services are available to all, particularly those most at risk.