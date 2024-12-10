Health Minister says UK’s assisted dying bill could be blueprint for Malta

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela believes that the UK’s approach to assisted dying could serve as a potential blueprint for Malta.

He made these comments while responding to questions from the Times of Malta, during the launch of the National Sexual Health Strategy.

Abela said he supports the idea of having a national discussion on euthanasia and confirmed that the government intends to push for the issue to be addressed in the new year.

However, he also emphasised the importance of strengthening Malta’s palliative care system, reassuring the public that any debate on assisted dying would not undermine this commitment.

“We believe that a robust palliative care approach could, in many cases, reduce the need for assisted dying,” Abela said. “We are dedicated to enhancing and expanding palliative care, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of our healthcare system.”

In November, MPs in the UK House of Commons voted in favour of proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales. The bill, called the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, would make it legal for individuals over the age of 18 who are terminally ill to receive assistance in ending their own life.

Introducing a national discussion on euthanasia was part of the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.