MIA welcomes 8 millionth passenger for first time in its history
Malta International Airport welcomes more than 8.3 million passengers between January and November in 2024, making it the most successful year to date
The Malta International Airport (MIA) welcomed the 8 millionth passenger milestone for the first time since it started operating.
Marking a 15% increase over the same comparable period last year, the strong 11-month performance has already confirmed 2024 to be the airport’s best performing year to date.
In November, 630,637 passengers travelled through the airport, translating into a double-digit growth of 19.2% over the same month in 2023.
Traffic peaked towards the beginning of the month, with 26,936 passenger movements being registered on Saturday 2 November, the month’s busiest day.
This growth in passenger numbers in November was experienced in parallel with an upturn of 19.8% in aircraft movements and an increase of 18.3% in seat capacity over the same month in 2023.
Seat load factor (SLF) also gained 0.7 percentage points over last year, to stand at 85.6%.
The top contributor to November’s traffic was Italy (+9.6% over 2023) with a market share of 20%, followed by the United Kingdom (+16.7%).
The most significant growth within the airport’s top markets, however, was observed in the Polish market (+56%).
Overtaking Germany and Spain, Poland secured the third spot on Malta International Airport’s market leaderboard, with this result having been achieved last in January 2024.