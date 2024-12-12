Nationalist Party slams government for delays in animal hospital re-opening

Nationalist Party has blamed Labour Government for closure of animal hospital which has been temporarily closed since 18 August 2023.

"Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said is trying to offload her own responsibilities and those of her Government onto others by claiming that the hospital’s closure was the Opposition’s fault,” stated Shadow Ministers Janice Abela Chetcuti and Darren Carabott during a press conference outside the closed hospital, adding that this shows incompetence within the Labour Government.

Earlier this year, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Education Minister Clifton Grima announced the animal hospital will reopen come next year.

The PN pointed out that when the party objected to the reduction in services at the hospital, it was simply “fulfilling its duty and safeguarding the rights of animal owners” who had previously been well served by the hospital established by a Nationalist Government.

They stated that they opposed several government proposals regarding animal welfare, including the removal of the cap on free treatment for the first 2,000 animals, which would instead receive a 25% discount on market prices.

“We disagree with discontinuing free services like medication and triage, as well as eliminating the requirement for veterinary hospitals to operate exclusively as such,” they stated.

The PN MPs highlighted that, “despite Minister Anton Refalo's promise to present a new draft of the amended contract after objections from the Nationalist Party, the government has failed to provide any proposal, leaving Malta's only animal hospital closed and abandoned for over fourteen months.”

“This closure has left pet owners without access to necessary veterinary care, resulting in increased expenses, negative impacts on animal health, and potential emergencies that could have serious consequences for pets due to the lack of available services,” they pointed out.

The PN affirmed that “it was the Nationalist Party who originally opened this hospital and who will continue fighting until we have an animal hospital that meets the needs of Malta and Gozo.”

Government reacts

In a reaction, the Ministry for Animal Rights pointed out how “while they [PN] are boasting that they opened the animal hospital, nowhere did they mention that it was privately operated.”

The Minister emphasised that the government offered to provide a solution that benefits all Maltese and Gozitan citizens through this hospital after it was evident that the private operator was not manging to operate this hospital.

"The Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation has publicly stated that a process is underway for veterinary students to undertake training at the hospital, which will serve both as an animal hospital and an educational facility,” the Education Ministry stated in the statement.

“The hospital's closure was due to an electrical surge and would've reopened sooner if there had been agreement on its management,” Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said noted.