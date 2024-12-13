Archbishop uses Republic Day homily to sound alarm on declining birth rate

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has used his homily on the 50th anniversary of Malta as a republic to sound a warning about Malta’s low fertility rate and the circumstances that have led to it.

Speaking at a special Republic Day Mass, Scicluna began by expressing gratitude for the country’s achievements over the past five decades. He paid tribute to Malta’s democratic institutions and praised the contributions of dedicated politicians, public servants, the judiciary, and law enforcement. He also acknowledged the growing role of civil society, NGOs, and faith-based organisations in shaping the nation.

“We should look back with a sense of gratitude at the progress made in the democratic institutions of our Island State,” he said, highlighting the service of countless individuals who helped build modern Malta.

The Archbishop reflected on Malta’s journey since 1964, when the Constitution paved the way for Independence, and the historic moment in 1974 when Malta shed its colonial past to become a republic. He honoured the legacy of Sir Anthony Mamo, Malta’s first president, and commended his successors for upholding the dignity of the office.

Scicluna called for renewed hope and action, as he addressed Malta’s sharply declining birth rate, describing it as a critical challenge for the nation’s future.

“60 years ago, in the year of Independence, the birth rate in Malta was 2.74. 50 years ago, when Malta became a Republic, it was at 2.08. Today, it has dropped to just 1.11 – the lowest in the European Union,” he said, stressing that the nation’s fertility rate is far below replacement level.

“What would the Republic have achieved if it reforms its institutions and makes economic progress but does not provide for the gift of future generations?” he asked.

Scicluna urged Maltese society to examine the causes behind this decline and work proactively to encourage the growth of families. He welcomed recent government incentives aimed at supporting young couples but insisted that a broader cultural and social shift is necessary.

“Fair wages, affordable housing, recognising the contribution of mothers and fathers, social services, and childcare facilities – these are some of the conditions the Republic must nurture to safeguard its future,” he asserted.

“Who will be there to represent Malta’s identity and fly our national colours when our generation fades away?” He appealed to the Maltese people to embrace their role as parents of the next generation.