Abela: Republic Day celebration is about laying foundations for brighter future

Celebrating Republic Day is not just about honouring the past but also about “laying the foundations for a bright future”, Robert Abela said.

The Prime Minister was speaking during an event that marked the 50th anniversary of the Republic on Friday evening at St George’s Square in Valletta.

The facade of the President's Palace served as a modern canvas that narrated Malta’s history. The audio visual story reached its climax by marking the day on 13 December 1974 when Malta officially became a Republic.

“No person can forget where they came from. The sense of identity must also reach the generations after us,” Abela said.

He defined the establishment of the Republic as a great achievement by the Maltese, highlighting that over the past 50 years, the nation shaped a distinct Maltese identity rooted in strong family values.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we are reminded that our strength lies in our unity and our ability to work together towards a common vision,” Abela said. He added: “We will continue to build on the foundations laid by our predecessors, ensuring that Malta remains a beacon of prosperity, peace, and progress.”

He stressed that unity, hard work, and a strong sense of identity are crucial for taking the Republic forward in the next 50 years.

The Prime Minister outlined plans for further reforms in democracy and a focus on improving the quality of life for the Maltese people.

“We want to see our country at the forefront of the green and digital transformations while celebrating art,” Abela said, highlighting the nation's aspirations for a sustainable, innovative, and culturally rich future.

National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici noted how this day not only marks an important anniversary but also the path trodden by a united country. “This remains the real strength of the people of Malta and Gozo,” he said.