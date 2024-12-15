Labour market, hospitality sector top priorities for government in 2025: Robert Abela

Government priorities for the upcoming year will focus on the labour market, hospitality sector and Malta Vision 2050, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated on Sunday.

“We must be decisive on these priorities," Abela said during a party event on Sunday, "Our future success obliges us to focus on quality job creation, sustainable development, and positioning Malta as a leader in digital and green economies."

The Prime Minister was speaking during the opening of the Labor Party fund-raising marathon taking place on Sunday, where he was interviewed on Malta Vision 2050.

Malta Vision 2050 is expected to address the challenges caused by climate change, technological advancement, demographic changes, population increase and evolving dynamics in international markets.

Speaking on the labour market, Abela stressed the need to strengthen the workforce through skills training and to prevent the exploitation of foreign workers. "The government won’t allow a situation whereby employers hire foreign labour for the sake of keeping local wages low," he emphasised.

The government is also introducing a new labour migration policy, which will be open for consultation, to ensure that foreign workers are only invited to sectors with genuine need.

Abela also announced that the government is planning a tourism policy consultation later this year to address issues such as apartment rentals and their impact on residents, "we need to attract affluent tourists who stay longer. They expect a clean environment and a high level of service.”

He compared Malta's economic situation favourably to that of some European countries, which are facing economic crises and protests due to stagnant growth and increased burdens on their populations.

He highlighted the government's commitment to an incentive-based policy rather than austerity measures. "In a moment of so many challenges, the Government continued to subsidise fuel prices and energy bills," he said.

Abela highlighted the subsidies and benefits that have been distributed, “the government has continued to subsidies fuel prices and energy bills and has initiated the distribution of €24 million in allowances to 63,000 families.”

He also reminded that “a tax cut of €66 million is set to take effect in January, exempting the first €1,000 of earnings from taxation”

Regarding Malta's international reputation, Abela pointed to the country's presidency of the OSCE and its role on the UN Security Council as “testaments” to the trust placed in Malta by these institutions.

He emphasised Malta's consistent stance on maintaining peace and stability, particularly in the wake of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. "People want peace and stability, not fighting and weapons," he stressed.

Abela noted that the Labor Party remains a winning party, continuing to strengthen through recent administrative changes. "These changes are bearing fruit, and the Labor Party will continue to win because it is united and embraces the main principles, including social justice," he said.