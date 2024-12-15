Gozo for PN a priority with unique opportunities not extension of Malta, Grech says

The Nationalist Party has never seen Gozo as an extension of Malta, but rather a priority in its work, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

“We not only have the energy for Gozo, but we have the will to give dignity to Gozitans," Grech said during a party event on Sunday.

The PN leader was speaking during a political activity in the sub-headquarters of the Nationalist Party in Sannat, Gozo, where he stressed that the Nationalist Party has an agenda to benefit the whole population.

Grech also addressed security concerns, highlighting the need to increase police presence due to the growing population.

He criticised the government’s focus on economic growth at the expense of other aspects of life. “This is a government that is only interested in growing the economy but that is being done at the expense of others,” he noted.

Grech said the Labour Government is lacking solutions and relying on external visions for the country, stating “we have a Government that is tired and has no solutions so much so that the vision of our country was made by foreigners.”

He argued that the government's policies have failed to safeguard the environment and have led to overdevelopment, which is harming the island's natural landscape and quality of life.

During the event Nationalist Shadow Minister Alex Borg spoke on government’s 2025 Budget, saying it has neglected the sister island’s needs.

“Our government forgot about its Gozitan citizens, whilst allowing the Minister of Gozo to increase the salary for the wife of his fellow Minister,” he said, referring to the ethics investigation into former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo.

Borg emphasised the critical importance of the tourism sector for Gozo but expressed disappointment that the government is more entangled in scandals within the Gozo Ministry than in developing strategies to attract high-quality tourism to the island.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech concluded by reaffirming the Nationalist Party’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Gozitans, “Let us continue to work together to turn Gozo into the paradise that offers you the quality you deserve because you are a first-class citizen for us.”