Prison follow-up audit ‘another certificate of failure’ for Byron Camilleri: PN

The government is not serious about reforming the Corradino Correctional Facility, the Nationalist Party has said in reaction to an Auditor General report.

“The PN believes that if the prison system and personal rehabilitation fail, crime will rise and take advantage of the situation, leading to serious consequences for the public and society as a whole,” Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Darren Carabott said.

A follow-up audit of the Corradino Correctional Facility by the National Audit Office (NAO) highlighted ongoing staff shortages and cleanliness issues, urging stronger efforts to improve conditions. The audit also reported progress in building renovations and the implementation of inmate care plans.

The PN said more effort and determination are needed to implement the necessary reforms at the prison facility.

“The only fully implemented recommendation over the three years was the creation of care plans for each prisoner, the systematic assignment of internal work placements, and officer training in rehabilitation and care,” the PN said.

Carabott said the report is another clear certificate of failure for the Home Affairs Minister “who now faces documented evidence that prison system reform and personal rehabilitation are not his priorities.”

PN has no credibilty on prison – Labour Party

Reacting to the statment, the Labour Party said the PN does not have the credibilty to speak on the CCF.

It said the PL in government has carried out major reforms within the insitution, with the Auditor General acknowledging these changes.

The party also said other reforms are in the pipeline and will be implemented soon, saying the sector is easy to critcise but difficult to run.