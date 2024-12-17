Standards Commissioner finds no basis for investigation into minister's complaint against PN MPs

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has concluded there is "no basis" for further investigation into a complaint filed by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard against PN MPs Karol Aquilina and Claudette Buttigieg.

The complaint arose after Aquilina and Buttigieg publicly stated that the Labour government intended to reintroduce criminal libel laws in Malta. Attard refuted these claims, accusing the PN MPs of spreading false information, and took the matter to the Commissioner.

However, the Standards Commissioner found that the complaint did not warrant further action under the current parliamentary code of ethics.

In response to the ruling, the Nationalist Party reiterated its position against the reintroduction of criminal libel or any similar legislation, which they argue would curtail free expression.

The PN called on Attard to publicly and categorically confirm that the government has no plans to reintroduce such laws. The party stated it would fully support such a declaration if made, emphasising its stance on protecting citizens' freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party responded by highlighting the Standards Commissioner’s remarks regarding the MPs’ conduct. The Commissioner noted that while the code of ethics for ministers explicitly requires honesty, the same obligation does not apply to MPs under the current rules.

The Labour Party argued that this finding underscores what they described as the “dishonesty” of the PN MPs, accusing them of spreading misinformation and “fake news”.

The Commissioner also criticised the PN MPs for inaccurately attributing statements to Prime Minister Robert Abela and for attempting to justify their actions as political rhetoric. The report, the Labour Party asserted, highlights the importance of factual accuracy in political discourse.