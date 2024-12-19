Take a stand on Fort Chambray, Din l-Art Ħelwa tells Nationalist Party

NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa, is urging the Opposition to take a stand on the recent development permissions issued for the demolition of the barracks in Fort Chambray and the construction of a housing estate and tourist complex.

The NGO expressed concern after the Opposition issued a statement earlier this week calling for a stronger Planning Authority, but failed to mention the most topical “of its controversial decisions.”

“Din l-Art Ħelwa would like to point out that the outline development permit for this monstrous over-development of Fort Chambray was issued in 2012 – during their Party’s term in Government. Din l-Art Ħelwa had also objected to the original proposal way back in 2007,” it said.

The 19th century British Barracks was the only historic structure within the confines of Fort Chambray that was excluded from the scheduling exercise carried out in 2005 during a Nationalist administration. “This was clearly done to facilitate the proposed development inside the Fort, effectively treating it like some development zone.”

Last week the Planning Authority approved plans to demolish and reassemble parts of the British-era barracks at Fort Chambray which dates back to 19th century.

“The permit issued for the demolition has sparked unprecedented outrage among citizens, heritage advocates, art historians and environmentalists alike, all of whom have rallied to protect our nation’s historical legacy,” Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

Din l-Art Ħelwa together with numerous other NGOs and academics will be appealing against this development.

“Din l-Art Ħelwa remains committed to advocating for the protection and enhancement of Malta’s cultural built heritage and natural environment, and will continue to rally the community to ensure that our historical sites are preserved for future generations,” it said.