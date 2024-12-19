Malta supports EU – West Balkan collaboration on irregular immigration, security

Prime Minister Robert Abela took part in the EU and Western Balkans leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

The meeting served as an opportunity to maintain momentum for the strategic partnership between the European Union and the Western Balkans.

The main topics discussed at the Summit were enlarging the EU through the entry of new Member States from the Western Balkans and strengthening the EU’s political engagement with the region in various areas, including foreign and security policy.

Such a closer relationship gains further significance in the context of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Cooperation on migration and the fight against corruption and organised crime are other crucial aspects of collaboration.

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the importance of cooperation on migration flows: “The work between the European agencies and the Balkan countries should continue to lead to a reduction of irregular immigration to the European borders. What we have managed to do up until now in this realm is a testament to the results we can achieve if we work closely together”.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how collaboration with the Balkan region is mutually beneficial for the EU, especially in the context of the current geopolitical instabilities due both to Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. Collaboration with West Balkans countries must be already strengthened today – even before they become EU members.

“We have to speak with one voice in multilateral organisations - highlighting our values – in order to protect ourselves from shifts in the energy, food and economic security sectors.” said Prime Minister Abela.

The Prime Minister praised the willingness and commitment of the countries in this region that are working hard to integrate with EU standards as part of the accession process - stressing the importance of highlighting membership advantages to their respective citizens while contrasting disinformation from third countries.

This was the first such summit to be chaired by President António Costa in his new capacity as President of the European Council.