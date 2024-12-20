Public Accounts Committee to investigate activities of Ministry for Tourism, Gozo after PN request

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is initiating a new investigation into the activities of the Ministry for Tourism and the Ministry for Gozo, spanning from 2020 to the present year, following a request by the Nationalist Party.

“The Committee will be asked to examine the accounts of statutory authorities and parastatal entities under these Ministries for the five-year period from 2020 to 2024,” Darren Carabott, chairperson of the PAC and shadow minister for home affairs, Graham Bencini, shadow minister for finance and Claudette Buttigieg, shadow minister for public administration, stated on Friday morning.

The investigation is driven by a scandal involving former minister for tourism Clayton Bartolo and minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri, who were found to have unjustly awarded Bartolo's girlfriend a high-paying government job for which she was not qualified.

The PN quoted the Auditor General’s report, titled "Evaluating the Role of the Malta Film Commission in Promoting the Maltese Film Industry," which has uncovered several issues regarding the Malta Film Commission's management and expenditure.

Key findings include that the Commission lacked a solid strategy and business plans for spending related to Malta Film Week, and it failed to provide records of accounts and contracts, preventing a full audit of the expenses.

The report also highlighted significant governance deficiencies, including the absence of meeting minutes and detailed expenditure reports.

The Nationalist Party emphasised its support for “strategic investments in the film industry to benefit local and international projects” but demanded “full accountability from the Labour Government regarding the use of public funds.”

"The Auditor General’s report clearly highlights the lack of accountability and transparency within the Malta Film Commission. It is our duty to ensure that public money is used responsibly and that any mismanagement is addressed," they concluded.

The Public Accounts Committee hearing is expected to commence after Parliament resumes following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Labour Party slams back at PN

The Labour Party has slammed back at the PN's investigation request, claiming they are “attempting to divert attention away from their own issues.”

"Instead of coming clean and answering some very pertinent questions about their actions and their people, Bernard Grech's Nationalist Party is desperately trying to shift focus."

The Labour Party highlighted that the Nationalist Party's latest effort to shift focus was evident in their press statement issued this morning, announcing investigations they intend to initiate within the Public Accounts Committee.

The Labour Party emphasised their transparency, stating, "Whilst the Labour Party has absolutely no issue with government ministers replying to questions, because government's track record is positive and successful, not so the PN."