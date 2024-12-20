New machines at MIA allows passengers to keep liquids, electronics in hand luggage during security checks
Malta International Airport announces new security machines which allows passengers to keep liquids and electronics in their hand luggage during security checks, however, the 100ml restriction on liquids remains in effect
Malta International Airport announced new machines added to its security screening process which will allow passengers to keep liquids and electronics in their hand luggage during security checks.
In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, the airport announced, “With all six of our new security scanners now installed at the Central Security Screening Area, you will no longer be required to remove your liquids or electronics from your hand luggage when travelling through our airport.”
Earlier this year, the airport had been testing one of these machines, but now every security lane has been upgraded.
While the 100ml restriction on liquids remains in effect, the airport clarified that “certain exceptions apply to items such as medications and food for infants.”