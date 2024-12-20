229,000 passengers expected to travel through MIA till the end of the year

The Malta International Airport announced high passenger volume anticipated during this year's festive season

“The airport anticipates that over 229,000 passengers will travel on its busiest days, projected to be the 27, 28 and 29 of December,” the airport announced on Friday.

Earlier today, the airport announced new machines added to its security screening process which will allow passengers to keep liquids and electronics in their hand luggage during security checks.

The peak week of travel is expected between the 21st and 31st of December, with 229,000 passengers expected to either depart from or arrive in Malta.

“To enhance the holiday experience, the airport team has planned several activities starting today at the Airport Food Court on level -1. The airport will host a special visit from Santa Claus on Monday, December 23rd, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, where "little elves" can take photos with him on his sleigh,” they stated.

The busiest days during this festive period are anticipated to be the 27th with 24,500 passengers expected, the 28th with 27,800 passengers expected, and the 29th with 24,300 passengers expected.

"Travellers can also treat themselves to a warm cup of complimentary mulled wine at a stall set up beside Gate 1 in the Departures Hall. Additionally, a free gift-wrapping service is available just outside the airport’s Dufry outlet at Schengen Departures,” they concluded.