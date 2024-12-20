UN Security Council adopts Malta-led resolution to protect children in armed conflicts

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) formally adopted a resolution presented by Malta to strengthen international efforts for the protection of children in armed conflict zones.

Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Ian Borg welcomed the adoption as a significant achievement for Malta, which is nearing the end of its two-year tenure on the UNSC. In a statement, Borg emphasised that protecting children in armed conflict (CAAC) has been one of Malta’s top priorities.

The Malta-led resolution, supported by over 100 co-sponsoring member states, aims to address violations against children in conflict zones. It calls for stronger safeguards for children during peace operation transitions, sustainable child protection measures, and responsible handovers to United Nations country teams.

“We remain deeply concerned by the grave violations committed against children in conflict zones globally,” said Borg. “Malta’s leadership in the adoption of this resolution reflects our commitment to ensuring that the protection of children remains a priority in peacebuilding and conflict resolution efforts.”

Over the past two years, Malta chaired the Security Council’s Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict (2023-2024), negotiating 11 country-specific files related to CAAC.

Malta also spearheaded field visits to Nigeria in 2023 and Colombia in 2024.