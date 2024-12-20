In-work benefit for employees working atypical hours re-opened

Jobsplus has announced that applications for the In-Work Benefit for employees working atypical hours will be re-opened.

This opportunity is specifically intended for employees whose employers failed to submit their applications during the initial period for 2024. The initiative seeks to ensure that all eligible employees who worked non-standard hours can benefit from the scheme.

In a statement, Jobsplus said applications will be accepted online via the Jobsplus website starting on 27 January.

The benefit applies to employees who worked non-standard hours such as weekends, nights, or on a shift basis. Additionally, the employment must have been in sectors such as accommodation and food services, administrative and support services, manufacturing, transport and storage, or wholesale and retail trade.

To qualify for the benefit, employees must meet specific criteria.

They must have been employed by a private employer and worked at least six months in 2023. The annual income of eligible employees, including their main emoluments, must not have exceeded €25,000. Furthermore, the job with atypical hours must have been their primary source of employment, and employees must have been residents of Malta during the year the payment was issued.

Jobsplus encouraged eligible employees and employers to visit the official website for further information and to submit their applications.