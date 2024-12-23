Looking Back 2024: The Muscat theatre - A return to the spotlight

The spotlight may have dimmed for former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, but it never truly faded.

In 2024, the Muscat theatre staged a new season as the former leader edged back into the limelight. Was he plotting a brief monologue or preparing for a second act? The audience was left wondering.

It all began on 7 January, when Prime Minister Robert Abela described his predecessor as a “dear friend” at a Labour Party (PL) event. The idea of Muscat’s return to active politics quickly gained momentum, as Labour stalwart Manuel Cuschieri asked his followers on Facebook whether Muscat should contest the European Parliament Election with Labour.

The following day, Muscat left the door open for a potential MEP run when approached by MaltaToday. "I cannot ignore the people," he teased.

Meanwhile, Abela expressed concern over the “exaggerated” delays in the Vitals inquiry, questioning whether they were aimed at damaging the Labour Party ahead of the election.

He added, “Joseph Muscat was never out of the Labour Party. I believe he has more to give to Labour. God, forbid I base my decisions on this inquiry.”

Muscat’s campaign was already in motion, with interviews and media appearances designed to lay the groundwork for the inquiry’s eventual release. Meanwhile, speculation about his candidacy continued to grow, with his wife, Michelle Muscat, stating the decision rested with the PL administration. Instead of dismissing the idea, Muscat entertained it for weeks, and Abela never publicly ruled it out. At one point, the Prime Minister even said, “If his answer is yes, why should I say no to him?”

The speculation peaked when Muscat made a guest appearance at Alex Agius Saliba’s MEP election campaign launch at Pjazza Tritoni in Valletta. There, Muscat painted his resignation as a self-sacrificial act that ensured continuity within Labour, leading to the election of his successor, Robert Abela. Muscat spoke at almost every Labour MEP candidate’s campaign, except Thomas Bajada, who was eventually elected, and Steve Ellul. But on 26 April, the speculation ended when the PL announced its official list of candidates, and Muscat did not feature.

The inquiry throws a spanner in the works

On 30 April, during court proceedings in Muscat’s attempt to remove Magistrate Gabriella Vella from the hospital's concession inquiry. Franklin Calleja, Registrar of the Criminal Courts, testified that the inquiry had been concluded and sent to the Attorney General on 26 April. On the same day, 78 boxes of evidence were forwarded to the Attorney General. The stage was set.

Abela soon accused the inquiring magistrate of “trying to interfere in the political timeline,” while Muscat dismissed the inquiry as “conjecture and a vendetta.” This marked the beginning of a sustained attack by Muscat on the investigation and the magistrate leading it. With the Labour Party backing its former leader, the MEP and local council elections grew ever closer, and Muscat’s second act seemed inevitable.

On the day of Calleja’s testimony, Muscat held a press conference at the Excelsior Hotel, decrying an “establishment” set on taking him down. On 6 May, reports emerged that Muscat, along with several former members of his administration, including former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former ministers Konrad Mizzi and Edward Scicluna, would be charged in connection with the inquiry.

In the days that followed, Muscat, Abela, Repubblika (the NGO that instigated the inquiry), and the Opposition all called for the inquiry to be made public.

As the 2024 elections loomed, and the political discourse centred on the inquiry’s findings—despite the report being locked away—MaltaToday received a leak and decided to publish the inquiry just days before Muscat and others were to be charged in court.

The inquiry's publication revealed the extent of the alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds under the hospital concession. Two days later, on 28 May, Muscat became the first former prime minister in Malta’s history to be charged with corruption, money laundering, and participation in a criminal organisation.

A show of force

After years of protests demanding his imprisonment, it was now Muscat's turn to draw crowds to Great Siege Square. Rallied by his chief admirers—Jason Micallef and Emanuel Cuschieri—hundreds gathered outside the court building. Journalists, granted police protection as a precautionary measure, waited anxiously for Muscat’s arrival. Shouts of “Invictus” and “Joseph, Joseph” rang through the streets of the capital.

As he made his way to the front of the courthouse, the crowd erupted in cheers, waving party flags and holding up photos of Muscat. He raised his fist in the air in acknowledgment, cementing his status as a political icon for his supporters.

Political observers debated whether Muscat’s show of strength would galvanise the Labour grassroots or damage the party’s image among middle-ground voters. Some argued that the theatrics did both.

Getting the band back together

Muscat’s return to the limelight also saw the re-emergence of Labour’s old guard. Veteran propagandists like Emanuel Cuschieri and former secretary-general Jason Micallef rallied support for their former leader, occasionally criticising the current leadership. Micallef, who now heads the Valletta Cultural Agency, even managed to secure a place on the Labour executive in internal elections this year.

Labour insiders, speaking anonymously, expressed concerns that Micallef’s return would signal a step backward for the party. “His return means regression, not progression,” they warned. Micallef, a long-time defender of Muscat, had even threatened the PN and its “extreme factions,” suggesting that Muscat’s political return would be their “worst nightmare.”

Neville Gafà, a former coordinator at the Office of the Prime Minister under Muscat, also made waves with his online blog, attacking the “enemies of the Labour Party and the country.” Despite facing charges in connection with the hospital inquiry, Gafà launched an intense campaign to defend both the Labour administration and Muscat, even criticising the current prime minister. This led observers to speculate that Muscat was subtly pressuring Labour’s grassroots to realign with his political vision.

The show goes on

Joseph Muscat is set to remain a divisive figure for years to come. With loyal allies in key positions, Abela’s control over the party has weakened, while the court saga surrounding Muscat continues to unfold.

The curtains have yet to fall on Muscat’s political theatre.