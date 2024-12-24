President Myriam Spiteri Debono calls for collective responsibility on the eve of Christmas Day

In a message on the eve of Christmas Day, President Myriam Spiteri Debono stressed the importance of collective responsibility, urging all Maltese and Gozitan citizens to recognise their duty to contribute positively to society.

“Every individual should care about what is happening around them and support fellow citizens who are struggling,” she stated, calling for active citizenship, “We must be citizens from the first moment to defend them."

She underscored the need to protect Malta's natural and urban environment, emphasising sustainability in economic growth and infrastructure development while safeguarding fundamental rights in a democracy.

The President of Malta reflected on the past year and the significant milestones achieved by the nation. This year marked several important anniversaries for Malta: 60 years since Independence, 50 years since becoming a Republic, and 20 years since joining the European Union.

The President emphasised that understanding our past is crucial for building a better future, stating, "The present we inhabit is a result of a history filled with sacrifices, and our future depends on our collective actions.

"On an international stage, Malta has made notable strides, particularly through its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and as Chair-In-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The President highlighted Malta's commitment to peace and dialogue amid global conflicts, specifically referencing the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, "Malta remains dedicated to promoting peace and dialogue that leads to compromise," she affirmed.

Despite its small size, Malta has excelled in various areas, including employment rates and civil rights advocacy.

The President acknowledged that while challenges persist, such as material poverty and social pressures, the spirit of unity among Maltese citizens can drive effective solutions.

"Together, we can face these challenges with dedication and determination," she encouraged, concluding with warm wishes for the festive season, extending gratitude to all communities residing in Malta, "Your contributions enrich our society, and I assure you that your efforts do not go unnoticed," she expressed.

The President's closing remarks were filled with hope: "I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with happiness, peace, and health."