‘Let us give our nation a future by blessing it with children,’ Archbishop says in Christmas message

Delivering his annual Christmas message from Hospice Malta in Santa Venera, Archbishop Charles Scicluna emphasised the importance of embracing life as a journey toward eternity and fostering a culture of hope for future generations.

“Christmas is not merely a celebration of birth; it is a profound reminder of the eternity of life,” the Archbishop said.

He encouraged the Maltese and Gozitan people to view Christmas as a moment to live with intention while preparing for eternal life.

The Archbishop’s choice of Hospice Malta, formerly the Cini Institute, as the venue for his message highlighted the site's historical and symbolic importance. Once a pasta factory owned by the Cini family, the facility was transformed in the 19th century by Adelaide Cini into a refuge for young women in need. Today, it serves as a sanctuary for palliative care, symbolizing hope and dignity.

“We are gathered in St. Michael Hospice, a place where hope is understood not as confined to this earthly existence, but as a guiding light toward our ultimate and eternal destination,” the Archbishop said.

Addressing Malta’s declining birthrate, the Archbishop called for concrete action to create a supportive environment for young couples to build families. “Today, as we celebrate the profound blessing that the birth of a child brings, let us also reflect on how each new life enriches society in countless ways,” he said. He urged society to encourage parenthood while commending those who choose adoption or fostering.

The Archbishop stressed the importance of palliative care as a reflection of a society that cherishes life at all stages, from conception to natural death. He called for a collective embrace of a culture that values life and upholds human dignity.

Looking forward to the Jubilee of Hope in 2025, he shared Pope Francis’s vision for the year as “a great feast of mercy” and encouraged the faithful to embody mercy and solidarity in their lives.

In his closing remarks, the Archbishop extended greetings to Maltese emigrants, thanking them for upholding national values and urging all citizens to contribute to the nation’s future. “Let us give our nation a future, even by blessing it with children,” he said.