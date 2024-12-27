Prisoners from Malta to craft furniture for 29 Puttinu apartments in London

Inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility will be crafting the furniture for 29 apartments owned by Puttinu Cares in London, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

"This project marries two beautiful goals: supporting those in need while rehabilitating individuals who have faced challenges in society,” Minister Byron Camilleri said.

These apartments provide essential accommodation for Maltese patients sent for medical treatment in the UK, and their families.

Camilleri emphasised that this initiative is a collective effort by the Maltese people, stating, "Putinu is in the hearts of all the people, and that is why they supported this dream with their donations."

Chris Siegersma, CEO of the Correctional Services Agency, noted that this project reflects the agency's dedication to social causes and the positive impact it will have on both inmates and those in need.

He explained that through this initiative, “prisoners can continue their rehabilitation journey, preparing them for a responsible return to society.”

Angele Cuschieri, President of Puttinu Cares, reiterated the project's significance by stating that it honours Malta's values.

She expressed gratitude for the contributions of inmates, stating, "These prisoners, with their talents, will be giving back to society and easing the suffering of many patients and families who are going through a difficult time."

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to rehabilitation through various initiatives, including partnerships with non-governmental organisations. He added that through one of these collaborations a new halfway house specifically for women would soon be opened to ease the transition back into society.