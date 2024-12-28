Six injured after car 'accidentally' plows into street market in Żabbar

Around six people were injured in Żabbar on Saturday morning after being hit by a car while shopping at the market.

Police told MaltaToday that the accident happened at around 9:20 AM. While the reasons behind the accident are still under investigation, they believe it was accidental.

Sources informed this newspaper that the driver, a 70-year-old man, allegedly mistook the clutch pedal for the accelerator.

The open-air market, which opens early on Saturday mornings, draws crowds of pedestrians to the town’s center, where hawkers set up stands to sell their merchandise.

While details about the injuries are still emerging, police stated that none of the victims are critically injured. All six were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

All those injured are believed to be adults.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.