Malta ends two-year term on UN Security Council with ‘pride’, Ian Borg says

Malta ends its two-year term on the UN Security Council with “a profound sense of pride”, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg said on Sunday.

Reflecting on this period, characterised by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, Borg said Malta served as a voice for the vulnerable and a champion of peace.

“Malta leaves the UNSC table with a profound sense of pride, having positively contributed to advancing the principles of the UN Charter and upholding the trust placed in us by the international community,” the Deputy Prime Minister said. He added: “Our work reflects Malta’s enduring dedication to dialogue, peace, and multilateralism.”

During its tenure, the Security Council convened for 560 formal meetings and adopted 91 resolutions. Malta played an active role in advancing critical global issues, including protecting civilians in conflict zones, addressing humanitarian needs, and tackling the impacts of climate change.

Malta presided over the Security Council twice, hosting various debates on pressing issues. During its February 2023 presidency, Malta emphasised the protection of children in conflict and the security implications of sea-level rise. In April 2024, under Malta’s presidency, discussions on humanitarian access for children and youth-driven solutions to Mediterranean security challenges gained prominence.

In 2023, Malta spearheaded Resolution 2712 on the Middle East, enabling humanitarian corridors into Gaza and securing the release of 105 hostages held by Hamas – a breakthrough after nearly a decade of diplomatic impasse.

Malta’s two-year term was underpinned by three major thematic priorities: Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC), Climate Security, and Women, Peace and Security.