[WATCH] Prime Minister pledges action on foreign workers, surgeries for elderly in new year message

Robert Abela has pledged to continue addressing the issue of imported labour calling it “one of our most significant challenges”, in his new year message.

However, the Prime Minister sought to allay fears this would negatively impact the economy, insisting the government will ensure it will continue to grow.

“I will ensure that as the economy grows, this does not adversely affect the quality of life of Gozitans and Maltese, or indeed the environment around us,” Abela said.

The tourism industry got a special mention with the Prime Minister saying Malta now has “the luxury” to lean towards quality tourists and not quantity.

“We have solutions, and these solutions shall be implemented. We have a clear plan, and we know where we’re heading,” Abela emphasised.

The 10-minute recorded message was broadcast on TVM and started with a rendition of the national anthem sung by Ira Losco, accompanied by solo guitarist and a small orchestra of young musicians in the background.

Abela appealed for unity in the new year, urging people to work together to find solutions to the issues affecting society.

After exalting the positive qualities of the Maltese people – kind-hearted, hardworking, boundless talent and immense courage – he went on to list some of the budget measures that will come into force in January – the income tax cut, another pension increase, and higher Children’s Allowance payments.

Significantly, Abela said government will intensify its work to reduce hospital waiting lists “in the shortest time possible”, singling out what he called “much-needed surgeries of our elderly”.

Abela ended his message by wishing the country a “year of unity, hope and peace”.