[WATCH] Bernard Grech hopes for long-term measures, better party performance in 2025

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech wants his party to perform better than the year before as Malta rings in 2025.

In his New Year’s message, Grech said Malta needs long-term initiatives that transcend the electoral cycle.

In a 13-minute video message, Grech reflected on the various anniversaries celebrated over the past year – 60 years of independence, 50 years as a republic, and 20 years since Malta’s accession to the EU.

He said these events transcended the term of a single legislature, and the country needs long-term initiatives that go beyond the electoral cycle.

Grech said his party wants the coming year to be better than before. “Therefore, we must build a country where you can live a better life. Where you can enjoy a better quality of life in every sense. A country where every person has the freedom to develop their full potential.”

He said this must be done by ensuring quality services in education, training, mental and physical health, as well as personalised social services.

Grech envisaged a country with sustainable economic growth, a clean environment and modern infrastructure without power cuts, with improved roads, less sewage pollution and better connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

He also said that social media and ‘the AI revolution’ is an opportunity for Malta to take action and be pioneers in the industry instead of following other countries.

Grech concluded his message asking people to step forward and present their ideas to his party’s electoral programme.

“Because every idea or experience can be worth its weight in gold and can make a difference in the lives of many people.”