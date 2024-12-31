Health Minister urges people not to drive if they consume alcohol, cannabis and cocaine

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has urged people not to drive on New Year’s Eve if they are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis and cocaine.

In a short message on Facebook, accompanied by a black and white photo of an operating theatre, Abela urged people not to spend the night in surgery.

The message resonates with Transport Malta’s don’t drink and drive campaign although the minister’s unorthodox inclusion of cannabis and cocaine amplifies the need to raise awareness on these substances in educational campaigns.

Cannabis and cocaine are illegal substances although laws regulating the former allow its controlled purchase and consumption. It is widely expected that drug consumption just like alcohol will increase as a result of the various parties and events held to celebrate the new year.

Statistics from the European Road Safety Observatory for 2024 place Malta among the top three EU countries with the lowest road fatality rates per million residents. Malta reduced fatalities by 44% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with a rate of 30 fatalities per million residents. The EU average is 46.

The minister's message followed a courtesy visit he made to Mater Dei Hospital where he met staff on duty and patients. "Work over here has no holidays," he said, thanking employees for their work.