[WATCH] Footage emerges of men running across apron at Malta International Airport

A video has emerged of the men, who escaped from a Turkish Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Malta, running across the apron.

The video, which was posted on social media by Airwaybuzz, an aviation news site, appears to have been taken by a passenger on board the plane. It shows a man running across the apron, away from the parked aircraft and onto the runway, passing by another stationary plane and joining another two men.

Four men had jumped off from the back door of the Turkish Airlines plane and escaped by scaling over the airport perimeter fence. The incident happened on New Year’s Day and all four are understood to be Moroccan nationals.

Two men have since been apprehended by the police but the other two remain at large.

Neither the police nor the Armed Forces of Malta, which is responsible for security within the airport, have not yet issued an official statement 24 hours after the incident. However, the police have been giving details over the phone.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport on Thursday gave details of what happened soon after Turkish Airlines Flight TK619 landed at 12:03pm on New Year's Day.

The company said that at 11:30am the airport’s Aerodrome Operations Unit was informed by Malta Air Traffic Services that Turkish Airlines flight TK619, operating from Istanbul to Marrakesh, had been granted a medical diversion request.

It said MIA immediately notified the relevant authorities, including Mater Dei Hospital and Immigration, as per standard procedure.

“Subsequently, the Immigration Sergeant requested specific de-boarding arrangements, including the opening of only one aircraft door, the use of a single set of steps, and the presence of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) team on site,” the MIA statement said.

An ambulance arrived shortly after the aircraft landed at 12:03pm to take the sick passenger to Mater Dei Hospital.

MIA explained that immigration police approached the aircraft via the stairs, which were manned by members of the AFM.

“Shortly after the ambulance had left for the hospital, four passengers were observed running across the apron and towards the runway. The escapees had jumped down from the aircraft, having opened the rear door without authorisation, evading the AFM guards stationed at the front of the aircraft,” MIA said, adding that Air Traffic Control was immediately informed, and Runway 13-31 was closed as a safety precaution.

“It was subsequently confirmed via CCTV footage that the four escapees had jumped over the perimeter fence,” the statement said.

The runway was reopened at 1:22pm and the aircraft was cleared for departure by AVSEC and the Immigration Police at 2:24pm.

“Throughout the incident, all coordination procedures with State authorities were adhered to. Malta International Airport remains committed to supporting the State authorities with their investigation,” the statement ended.

On Wednesday, the police confirmed that the sick passenger, also from Morocco, was in hospital but in police custody.

The search for the two escapees who remain at large is continuing.