Three Moroccans in plane escape are deported, two escapees still at large

The police have released the passport photos of two Moroccan men who are still at large after escaping from a Turkish Airlines plane on New Year’s Day.

The two men along with two others had opened the back door of the aircraft and jumped onto the apron before running towards the airport perimeter fence. The plane made an emergency landing after a passenger reported feeling unwell.

Two of the four escapees were apprehended but the other two remain at large and the police are now asking the public for help to locate them.

Meanwhile, the two men who had escaped, aged 28 and 34, and the ‘sick’ passenger, a 28-year-old Moroccan, were deported back to their country and banned from entering Malta. The three men are also banned from entering the Schengen Zone.

The police are still searching for the two escapees and anybody with information about their whereabouts can pass it on to the police via messenger or phone police headquarters on 21224001/119 or report at the nearest police station.