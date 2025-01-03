17 Black inquiry: PL says institutions should be allowed to do their job

On the day that it was revealed that charges will be issued following the conclusion of the 17 Black inquiry, the Labour Party defended the Electrogas project as an initiative that has led to energy that is, “gas operated and clean,” which also brought lower energy prices.

On Friday, it emerged that a criminal inquiry has concluded that former senior government officials should be charged over plans to receive money linked to the Electrogas project.

Hours after the revelation, the PL “took note” the conclusion of the 17 Black magisterial inquiry, adding that institutions should be allowed to carry out their responsibilities independently.

In response to a Nationalist Party statement, the Labour Party refuted claims that individuals currently active within the Labour government or party were implicated in the inquiry, calling such allegations false and misleading.

It stressed that the PL’s policies have ensured consistent electricity provision.

“​​And yet again, the PN continues to show how nostalgic it remained towards an old and dirty heavy fuel oil run power station - both in terms of pollution but also the numerous stories that surfaced about that BWSC power station. And how that dirty and old power station harmed people's health and wreaked havoc on families and businesses income due to exorbitant water and electricity rates,” the PL concluded.