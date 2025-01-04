PN blasts government's handling of animal welfare following discovery of lions, leopard in Naxxar

The Nationalist Party (PN) has criticised government's lack of planning and vision in animal welfare following the discovery of four lions and a leopard being illegally kept on a farm in the outskirts of Naxxar.

The opposition claims the case highlights deficiencies in animal welfare policies and the absence of facilities to house such animals appropriately.

“Despite existing laws clearly stating that such animals should be immediately confiscated and provided with temporary accommodation until a suitable permanent habitat is found, the government failed to plan for this eventuality,” PN shadow minister for animal welfare, Janice Chetcuti stated.

The PN emphasised that Malta lacks the necessary infrastructure to shelter exotic animals often found in unsuitable conditions. The PN expressed frustration at the government's failure to provide details about the animals’ current health or any plans for their future.

"Public safety must remain a priority," the PN stated, adding that "it is equally important to ensure that the animals themselves are given everything necessary to guarantee a better quality of life, both physically and psychologically."

The party called for the animals to be relocated to appropriate sanctuaries rather than facilities that exploit them for profit.

The PN also stressed the need for stronger enforcement of laws governing exotic animals and preparation for similar cases in the future. It endorsed proposals made by animal welfare NGOs, urging the responsible minister to heed their recommendations and take immediate action to address the issue.