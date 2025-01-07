Bernard Grech says Prime Minister is 'behaving like a dictator' by trying to limit magisterial inquiries

The Opposition will resist attempts by Robert Abela to limit citizens’ rights to request magisterial inquiries, Bernard Grech reiterated today, calling the Prime Minister’s behaviour “dictatorial”.

“This is the behaviour of a dictatorial government because that is what the head of a mafia spider does to protect its own,” Grech lashed out during an interview on the Nationalist Party’s radio station, NET FM.

The Opposition leader was reacting to Abela’s comments on Sunday when he said changes were needed to the manner by which magisterial inquiries could be requested to avoid abuse. The Prime Minister’s mention of abuse was a reference to the handful of magisterial inquiries lawyer Jason Azzopardi has requested involving several ministers and public officials.

Grech insisted the PN will oppose any such attempt by the government, inviting all those who agreed with its cause to join it.

“Had it not been [for Simon Busuttil and David Casa] to request the 17 Black inquiry we would not be in the position we are today with a magistrate recommending criminal action against people who were part of the Labour government,” Grech said. He added the police failed to investigate the claims when they were first made and the Attorney General had advised against the seizure of Nexia BT’s computers, insisting it was only thanks to a magisterial inquiry that criminal action is now being recommended.

Grech insisted Malta needed a fresh start and this could not happen unless the government changes. “Robert Abela’s government is the same Labour government that allowed the country to be gripped by a criminal organisation,” Grech said.

“A new PN government will have the political will to take decisions so that Malta can heal and be born again,” he insisted.

Grech then invited everyone, “even those who believe the two parties should not exist”, to join the PN and “speak with one voice”.

The PN leader said the coming Sunday’s event organised by the Labour Party to celebrate five years of Robert Abela at the helm was “a classic way of alienating people”.

Grech asked: “What will they be celebrating exactly? Is it five years of government obstructing the PN from fighting to get back three public hospitals? Is it five years of preventing the Police Commissioner from investigating corruption? Is it five years of allowing the clique to continue feeding off public funds?”