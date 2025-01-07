Transport Malta RHIBs saga: PN says government renting vessels that could be bought for lower price

The Nationalist Party has stated that Transport Malta’s Maritime Unit is currently renting RHIBs that could have been bought for a lower price, prolonging the saga of the unit’s infamous RHIBs.

The issue dates back to 2021 with the failure of a Transport Malta tender for five new Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), which were deemed unseaworthy by an independent surveyor.

Despite a surveyor’s assessment noting that the vessels developed structural problems, officials were still ordered to use the RHIBS to carry out patrols.

The matter had prompted a National Audit Office investigation, which found that the process to purchase the RHIBS was led by one person with insufficient overview from the other members of the team tasked with the project. This resulted in a “suboptimal outcome”, the NAO said.

The Partit Nazzjonalista has called for a full investigation, including a police inquiry, into the tendering process, citing irregularities identified by the National Auditor. One major concern was that the tender was adjudicated within just 24 hours, raising serious questions about transparency and governance.

While that tender was eventually cancelled, in June last year, TM issued an expression of interest to lease three RHIBs for two months between 18 September and 17 November at a cost of €94,000.

This decision has been criticised as illogical and wasteful, as the lease period did not align with the peak summer months when maritime activity is at its highest, leaving critical months without proper enforcement. Additionally, the two RHIBs already owned by TM were reportedly not used during this period.

The PN highlighted the financial inefficiency of the lease, noting that a new RHIB of the same type costs between €70,000 and €80,000.

Concerns about the integrity of the tendering process have also been raised, as two evaluators from the cancelled RHIB tender are still involved in the latest tender, despite pending investigations from the initial case.

This issue is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding Transport Malta’s Maritime Unit, including the missing fines scandal revealed by MaltaToday, where over half of the fines issued by maritime enforcement officers reportedly disappeared, and allegations of enforcement officers being coerced to provide false testimony under oath.

A future PN Government, the statement added, is committed to restoring transparency, ensuring efficient use of public funds, and providing maritime officials with the necessary resources to safeguard maritime safety.

The statement was signed by PN spokesperson for the maritime sector, Ivan Castillo.

Transport Malta says claims are 'baseless'

In response, Transport Malta described the claims as "baseless allegations," adding that it had already explained itself in previous statements.

TM said that the 2021 RHIBs were acquired according to the relevant procedures and were certified by independent experts who then found that they weren't built according to the required specification. "To this day, the authority has not made any payment for these vessels."

The authority also stated that the rented RHIBs were necessary until new vessels are acquired, adding that they do not cost €100,000. They added that the €70,000 and €80,000 figures are incorrect, and that this shows that Castillo was referring to vessels that are not certified for enforcement operations.

Transport Malta stated that the Maritime Unit has indeed engaged in enforcement activity with just two RHIBs meant to be used across all of Malta and Gozo. In May last year, MaltaToday had revealed that the unit was only using two RHIBs, as the authority refused to confirm this number until now.