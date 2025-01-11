MDA wants magisterial inquiry reform, says companies being unfairly targeted

The Malta Development Association (MDA) has expressed serious concerns about the practice of implicating private companies in magisterial inquiries initiated by third-party requests.

“These inquiries frequently lack substantive remedies and inflict significant reputational damage on the entities involved,” the developers lobby said.

It said that while it upholds the principles of the rule of law, it cannot endorse a system “where an inquiry is triggered solely on the basis of unsubstantiated newspaper reports, without the presentation of credible evidence to support such requests.”

“To ensure procedural fairness, the MDA advocates for the introduction of a formal mechanism that affords implicated companies the opportunity to present their evidence and defend their position,” the MDA said.

It said despite the absence of any implication of guilt, these procedures often have profound commercial implications for companies that employ hundreds of individuals, while imposing no accountability on those who instigate unfounded allegations.

“Accordingly, the MDA urges the government to implement comprehensive reforms to establish a system that is just, impervious to abuse, and aligned with the principles of fairness and accountability,” it said.

The MDA’s statement follows a number of declarations made by the Prime Minister and members of government calling for a reform in magisterial inquiries.

Earlier this week, Abela said government should rekindle the reform.

“We have to introduce reforms to ensure that judicial tools are used for the better administration of justice and do not end up as tools for political retribution,” he insisted.

He said the manner by which former MP Jason Azzopardi has been requesting magisterial inquiries regardless of whether the claims are true or not constitutes abuse.

Over the Christmas holidays, Azzopardi requested at least three inquiries implicating Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and his wife, and the CEO of the Lands Authority.