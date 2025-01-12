'The line has been completely crossed' - Abela vows to defend 'targets of political hatred'

The Prime Minister thanked a number of people for their aid, including his former chief of staff, Glenn Micallef, former PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef, and former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne. Addressing Fearne, he said that he looks forward to seeing Fearne serving his country.

Throughout the speech, Abela turned his attention to his political adversaries and the PN, referencing the PN’s turmoil in 2020. Without mentioning him by name, Abela referenced Jason Azzopardi who, according to him, “is focused on hatred,” referencing the lawyer’s filing of an urgent request for a magisterial inquiry into an alleged criminal racket involving the Gozo Ministry and Transport Malta.

Abela then addressed ministers Clint Camilleri and Silvio Schembri and, “all those who are in the crosshairs of political hatred.” The pair are subject to requests for magisterial inquiries into alleged wrongdoing, with the requests being filed by Jason Azzopardi.

“An attack on you is an attack on us and we will defend you with all our strength,” he stated, adding that “the line has been completely crossed.”

He further indirectly spoke of Azzopardi as he referenced a libel case he lost against Carmelo Abela, where the former accused the latter of providing assistance to the robbers who had carried out the 2010 HSBC heist.

“We will not let people abuse justice,” Abela stated, adding that there must be remedies for “those who are the target of lies.” He spoke of “an old legal framework which mimics the inquisition,” pledging to “end this once and for all.”

Karmenu Vella warns of 'cliques that stab you in the back'

Among the speakers in the event was former European Commissioner and former Labour minister Karmenu Vella, who electrified the audience with his speech.

Praising Abela for his leadership, Vella appealed for party unity, stating that, “Challenges don’t break us, they unite us.”

After speaking of the reforms and economic growth seen under Abela, Vella turned his attention to the Nationalist Party, warning against underestimating anyone.

He described the PN as a number of cliques who compete against eachother over who gets to strike the PL. He referenced Jason Azzopardi’s withdrawal of allegations against Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol. “These cliques stab you in the back and our system lets it,” he said.