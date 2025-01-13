PN proposes community service, record retention for violence against public officials

The Nationalist Party has proposed specific amendments to the bill addressing penalties and fines for violent crimes against public officials.

One of the PN’s proposed changes is to prohibit individuals convicted of such crimes from requesting the removal of their court sentences from online records for 10 years after their conviction.

The party is also proposing that courts be empowered to issue mandatory community service orders in addition to any other sentences imposed. The PN said that the orders could involve assigning offenders to public service entities where the victim was employed.

Additionally, in cases where probation is granted, it is proposed that this be reflected on the individual’s criminal conduct certificate to maintain transparency.

The PN emphasised that these proposals align with its longstanding efforts to enhance protections for public officials, building on previous legislative initiatives.

The party said it supports strengthening penalties for violence against public officials and advocates for measures that balance accountability with opportunities for reform.

The statement was signed by the PN's shadow minister for home affairs, Darren Carabott.