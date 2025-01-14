Repubblika calls on public to show opposition towards civil servant immunity

Repubblika is urging the public to attend a vigil to show their opposition to planned legal changes that would shield civil servants and government workers from being taken to court in their personal capacity.

“A democracy cannot function if the law does not apply equally to everyone,” Repubblika stated on Tuesday, adding that institutional safeguards that expose, prevent, and punish abuses of political power are crucial.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that he will defend “those who are in the crosshairs of political hatred.” He announced that his government will soon explain plans meant to grant legal protection to public officials, shielding them from personal liability in court for their work.

This drew criticism a day later, with the move being described as an extention of "impunity from corrupt politicians to servile civil servants who, in their personal capacity, are cheating the country."

Repubblika said that after years of waiting for justice in cases of serious corruption, Robert Abela is seeking to protect the corrupt by creating a legal environment where they are immune to accountability for their actions.

The NGO is calling on citizens to attend this month's vigil, which will take place on Thursday, 16 January, at 6:30pm in front of court. “The vigil is a call for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, the journalist assassinated for exposing corruption.”

The keynote speaker at the vigil will be Simon Busuttil, who was the first to request the now-concluded inquiry into corruption revealed by the Panama Papers.