Air Malta plc still employs 51 employees earning a combined €2.28 million

There are 51 people still employed with Air Malta plc, who earn a combined €2.28 million yearly.

This comes following a reply to a parliamentary question by PN tourism spokesperson Mario De Marco made to finance minister Clyde Caruana.

Caruana did not break down the roles of the 51 employees or their individual salaries.

Air Malta’s last flight after more than 50 years took place last year, after it was replaced by KM Malta Airlines.

Malta’s first national airline was was formally set up on 1 April 1973.

Air Malta was Dom Mintoff’s brainchild in a Malta that was industrialising and finding its feet economically ahead of the withdrawal of British forces in 1979. A critical Opposition gave the fledgling airline short shrift at the time, branding its aircraft ‘birds of lead’ in the belief that it will not survive for long.

Despite its crucial role, the airline became a glorified employment agency over the years for whoever was in government, with people close to the major parties finding well-paid jobs within the airline.

Politicians on either side of the House have repeatedly tried to scapegoat each other for Air Malta’s collapse. From the ill-fated decision taken in the mid-1990s under a Nationalist administration to create a regional offshoot of Air Malta with its own aircraft to the Labour government’s decision to expand the network with unprofitable routes after 2017, every administration has driven a nail in the coffin.

The airline experienced a slow and painful decline over the past three decades.

Attempts to rescue the airline proved ineffectual and when the European Commission refused to accept a fresh government bailout there was no runway left for Air Malta to perform another take-off.

Government was forced to chart a new course that would see Air Malta cease operations once and for all and be replaced by a new national airline.