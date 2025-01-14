Joseph Muscat, Robert Abela continuously prioritised personal and political gain, PN states

The Labour government, first led by Joseph Muscat and now by Robert Abela, has consistently prioritised personal and political gain over the welfare of the Maltese people, the Nationalist Party stated on Tuesday.

In a press conference, the PN said that the Electrogas power station project, once touted as a transformative energy initiative, has been revealed as a vehicle for profiteering and corruption, leaving citizens to bear the financial and moral costs of the deceit.

The opposition stated that since its inception, the Electrogas project was less about addressing Malta’s energy needs and more about enriching those in power.

They blasted the fact that, rather than ensuring accountability, Robert Abela continues to shield those implicated, further eroding public trust in his leadership.

The PN once again demanded the full publication of the magisterial inquiry into 17 Black scandal.

They recalled how during numerous Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sessions led by Darren Carabott and Beppe Fenech Adami, the opposition had scrutinised the Electrogas project.

Despite dozens of sessions and countless testimonies, key questions remain unanswered. They reminded how witnesses, including Keith Schembri, Karl Cini, and Brian Tonna, evaded accountability, often refusing to provide substantive responses.

“Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was even caught reading out answers prepared by his secretary during a session in which he was meant to testify about this fraud.”

The PN noted that the PAC hearings have also exposed Labour MPs’ defending those implicated, prioritising party loyalty over public accountability.

“As long as Robert Abela continues to defend individuals who stand accused of criminal activity, he is choosing those who robbed the people over the very people he claims to represent.”