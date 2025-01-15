Maltese most dissatisfied in Europe with state of the environment in rural areas

A recent Eurobarometer survey reveals that Maltese citizens are the most dissatisfied in the EU with the state of the environment and the landscape in rural areas.

The survey, which focused on agriculture and rural living, found that 49% of respondents in Malta rated the state of the environment in rural areas negatively.

This dissatisfaction is starkly different from the rest of the EU, where 85% of respondents expressed a positive judgement on the state of the environment and landscape in rural areas.

Only 11% of Maltese respondents rated the environment in rural areas as "very good," while 39% considered it "fairly good." However, 37% felt it was in a "fairly bad" state, and 12% rated it "very bad."

This is in stark contrast to the EU-wide trend, where an absolute majority in all other 26 member states rated their rural environments positively. Finland, Luxembourg, and Slovenia topped the list, with 97% and 95% of respondents respectively expressing satisfaction.

Malta, however, was at the bottom of the satisfaction scale, with only 50% of respondents considering the rural environment and landscape in good condition. Bulgaria (65%) and the Netherlands (74%) also had relatively low satisfaction rates.

Furthermore, compared to 2022, the percentage of Maltese respondents who viewed the environment positively has decreased by eight percentage points, the largest drop in the EU. Other countries with notable declines include the Netherlands (-7 points), Estonia (-6 points), and Cyprus (-6 points).

But the Maltese were also found to be among the most dissatisfied with the state of transport infrastructure in rural areas. The percentage of Maltese who believe transport infrastructure is good in rural areas has dropped significantly, falling by 26 points since 2022. Only 34% of Maltese respondents rated the infrastructure positively, the second-lowest in the EU, just ahead of Bulgaria.

Maltese favour tariffs

The survey found that Maltese respondents generally hold a positive view of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, particularly regarding its impact on consumers and the environment. However, they are also among the most vocal in calling for higher financial support for farmers. In fact, 48% of Maltese respondents believe the current EU support for farmers is inadequate, with 84% advocating for an increase in funding over the next decade.

The survey also reveals that a significant majority of Maltese respondents (96%) believe agricultural imports should comply with the EU’s stringent environmental, animal welfare, and labour standards. In addition, 68% of the Maltese favour trade barriers for agricultural imports.

The survey also touches on the availability of organic food in Malta, with 45% of Maltese respondents agreeing that organic food products are difficult to find in supermarkets, shops, or markets. This marks a significant decline of 18 points since 2022. In contrast, countries like Portugal, Croatia, and Hungary have seen increased concern about the availability of organic food.