Met Office issues yellow weather warning as storm sweeps over Malta

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as rain and winds continue to batter the Maltese islands on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office has warned of occasional isolated thundery showers expected to affect parts of the country.

The rest of the week will bring stormy conditions, with thundery showers forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, winds are expected to reach Force 5 to 6 before easing to Force 4 to 3. Temperatures are predicted to peak at 15°C, with lows around 10°C.

Thursday is likely to see mainly isolated showers, but winds will increase from Force 2 to 3 to Force 4 to 5 by the evening.

Friday is forecast to be windy with isolated showers and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 17°C and a low of 13°C. Winds are set to remain at Force 5 to 6 early in the day before dropping to Force 4 to 5.

Conditions are expected to stabilise over the weekend, with cloudy skies forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.