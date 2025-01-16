menu

Robert Abela, Ian Borg welcome Gaza ceasefire announcement: ‘What the world has hoped for’

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg welcome news on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ⦁ Opposition Leader Bernard Grech encouraged by ceasefire news

16 January 2025, 8:37am
by Karl Azzopardi
A collapsed building in Gaza (Photo: UN website)
Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg have welcomed news on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Malta’s government welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal. Countless lives have been lost & hostages endured untold ordeal,” Abela said on X.

On Wednesday Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, opening the way to a possible end to a 15-month war that has upended the Middle East.

“This ceasefire is what the world has hoped for and what the Israeli and Palestinian people need. Malta shall continue to support peace initiatives as it has always done,” the Prime Minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said Malta expresses its gratitude to Qatar, the US and Egypt for their role in brokering this agreement.

“We are pleased that this agreement will lead to the release of hostages and we call on all parties to implement it fully. Displaced Gazans must be allowed a safe and dignified return to their homes and essential basic services must be provided,” he said.

Borg stated that Malta stands ready to continue supporting a just and comprehensive peace based on a Two State solution.

“Let this be the first step towards peace in the region,” he said.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech encouraged by news of ceasefire in Gaza

"This is a moment of hope for peace in the region," Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on X.

He added, “As leaders, we have a duty to work towards lasting peace & solidarity to save lives and alleviate human suffering.”

