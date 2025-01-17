Aviation company based in Malta set to invest in six freighter aircrafts

Challenge Air Cargo, an aviation company whose centre of operations is based in Malta, will be investing in six 777 Converted Freighter aircrafts, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Friday.

“This is an investment which demonstrates confidence in Malta, representing a quality investment that continues to help create quality careers that are profitable for families in our country,” Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted during a news conference on Friday.

Challenge Air Cargo, which moved to Malta in 2018, handles approximately half a million tonnes of cargo annually and employs around 140 workers in Malta.

"We have 920 aircrafts registered in the country. In less than five years we managed to double the number of aircraft registered with us," Abela said, emphasising the growth of the aviation sector under his administration.

He said he “looks forward to reaching the 1,000 registered aircraft in the coming months.”

Abela also made reference to Malta Vision 2050, which aims to enhance various sectors within the country while promoting digital and green transitions.

“I am convinced that in consultation with all the partners concerned we will be providing a solid basis for the implementation of this vision," Abela told those present.

The PM also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve human resources through reskilling and upskilling initiatives, alongside the introduction of a Labour Migration Policy designed to align job opportunities with national needs while safeguarding workers' rights.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett who was also present at the press conference stated this project exemplifies the government's strategic direction in aviation.

“This project connects to a chain of investments that have been made and are being made so much that today we are at a point where our country has more than 900 aircrafts registered under the Maltese flag, which together are continuing to expand our connectivity with the rest of the world,” he said.