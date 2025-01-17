Prime Minister says magisterial inquiries reform is based on 2018 Venice Commission recommendation

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the controversial amendment that would change the process behind magisterial inquiries is partly coming from a recommendation made by the Venice Commission in 2018.

The commission is an advisory body composed of independent experts in the field of constitutional law. The part of the report Abela was referencing had suggested that magisterial inquiries be absorbed into what we now know as the Attorney General (AG).

The report states, “An independent Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with security of tenure should be established, who takes over prosecuting powers and the corresponding staff from the Attorney General, and the Police. Magisterial inquests should be absorbed into this function. The decisions of this DPP, notably not to prosecute, should be subject to judicial review.”

The DPP refers to what is now the AG, as this entity did not exist when the report was written.

The reform has been controversial given its timing, as Abela himself had hinted at the need to reform magisterial inquiries after Jason Azzopardi had requested a number of investigations into ministers and public officials. No information on what the reform entails is yet available.

Abela had even told MaltaToday that, he would not let anyone “attack” his ministers earlier this week.

On ONE TV, the Prime Minister further spoke of “innocent people” who ended up with “unjust charges against them” because of a faulty legal framework.