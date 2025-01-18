Doctor's union chief accused of using union for personal grievance

Tensions between the doctors' union and the government escalated on Saturday as Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela accused Medical Association of Malta (MAM) president Martin Balzan of using union resources to fight a personal battle over a failed promotion at Mater Dei Hospital.

Abela made the allegation during a heated exchange on Andrew Azzopardi’s radio show on Saturday. Balzan criticised the government, claiming that public sector rules were not being adhered to in promotion processes, including those for senior medical positions.

“In the case of a department’s deputy head, the wrong procedure was used,” Balzan said. He further stated that civil service authorities acknowledged the irregularities but insisted it was up to the union to alert the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Shortly after Balzan’s comments, Abela called into the show, accusing Balzan of conflating personal grievances with union business.

“Balzan was speaking about himself,” Abela said, referring to Balzan’s tenure as deputy head of a department at Mater Dei Hospital from 2014 to 2017. The minister explained that after Balzan’s initial appointment, no subsequent interviews were held until recently, during which Balzan reportedly performed poorly.

“If a candidate does poorly in an interview, he is the one who must complain to the Public Service Commission, and Balzan did so,” Abela said, adding that he had offered to commission an independent inquiry led by a retired judge of Balzan’s choosing to investigate the matter.

Last week, Abela suggested the latest dispute was not about systemic issues but was being driven by a “core group” within the union pursuing personal grudges.

The MAM responded sharply, accusing the minister of launching “personal and very unprofessional attacks” against Balzan and the union.

In a statement, the union said that its actions were aimed at safeguarding doctors and patients from “haphazard decisions by management,” such as a new €14 million agreement to outsource Mater Dei patients to private hospitals. The union claims the 2017 agreement binding the government to seek MAM’s approval before outsourcing patients is being violated.

MAM also challenged the minister to address the controversial Vitals-Steward Healthcare debacle, a separate issue that has raised concerns about accountability and governance in healthcare contracts.

“Morality requires that signed agreements are respected,” Balzan said, adding that the union remains united, with emergency and health center doctors fully supporting the ongoing directives.