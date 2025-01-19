Palliative care complex St Michael’s Hospice opens its doors in Santa Venera

Hospice Malta has officially inaugurated the St Michael’s Hospice, a palliative care complex located in Santa Venera.

“The opening of St Michael’s Hospice represents the fulfilment of a long-held dream and will continue to stand as a beacon of quality care for those requiring palliative support,” Bernadette Bonnici Kind, Chairperson of Hospice Malta said on Sunday.

She expressed gratitude to all benefactors whose contributions made this vision a reality, emphasising the need for ongoing support to sustain the organisation’s operations.

The new complex, housed in the former Adelaide Cini Institute, spans 15,000sq.m and includes extensive gardens that create a serene environment for patients and their families.

The facility will not only provide day therapy and inpatient services, but also educational opportunities aimed at enhancing palliative care practices across Malta.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating that it embodies compassion and safeguards human dignity during life’s most sensitive moments.

St Michael’s Hospice will also facilitate increased outreach programme and training for healthcare professionals.

“The Malta I envision is a compassionate nation... I assure you that this government will remain steadfast in standing with you and helping when it’s needed most,” the Prime Minister said.