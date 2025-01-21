Video shows trapper punching dog walker for recording him

Following the attack, the accused reportedly demanded the victim provide his name and vehicle registration to the police.

The victim sought immediate medical attention, and a CT scan revealed grievous injuries, including comminuted fractures to his facial bones. “Surgery may be needed to make sure it heals correctly, due to the bone being broken in several places.”

The MRU has condemned the attack and emphasised the prevalence of impunity for environmental criminals. “We also wish to highlight the importance, and bravery, of victims of similar crimes to not remain silent. Speaking up is the only way for this situation to change for the better,” the MRU said.

The NGO pointed to systemic issues in addressing environmental crimes. The MRU flagged the reluctance of decision-makers to confront poaching decisively, often fearing political repercussions. It stressed, however, that standing against illegalities is not a political choice but a fundamental duty of public servants.

The MRU has called on authorities and police to act swiftly in prosecuting the accused for both the illegal trapping and the assault. It also reiterated the distinction between hunters and poachers, urging the public and decision-makers not to conflate the two.