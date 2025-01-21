Second plan for European Space Agency PECS launched, open for space sector initiatives

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched the second Plan for a European Cooperating State (PECS) call for Malta.

The initiative, supported by Xjenza Malta, offers opportunities for local stakeholders to engage in space-related research and development projects.

“PECS provides a platform where Maltese stakeholders can compete on a national level for ESA projects without facing competition from other European countries that have more experience,” Parliamentary Secretary for Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti stated at the launch on Tuesday.

PECS is a five-year plan established by ESA and Xjenza Malta to address Malta’s needs for a Space sector based on the country’s national capabilities.

Tanti highlighted that the scheme aims to develop Space-related competences in Malta, including education, research, and industrial development, while facilitating international cooperation.

Silvio Scerri, CEO of Xjenza Malta, added that, “ESA PECS encourages partnerships that offer opportunities for the local industry to grow, diversify, and influence Space Technology.

He explained that this initiative allows local research teams to present proposals to work on ESA projects on an international scale in various Space-related sectors, including Space Upstream, Space Downstream, and Space Education.

The call is open to researchers and operators from the private, public, and academic sectors, and interested candidates can submit their application through the ESA Star platform until February 19th at 1:00pm.